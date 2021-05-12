German FA in turmoil after embattled president steps down

In this file photo taken on March 24, 2021, German Football Association's President Fritz Keller attends a training session on the eve of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match between Germany and Iceland in Duisburg. Embattled German Football Association president Fritz Keller is to step down over the comparison he made of his own deputy to a notorious Nazi-era judge the German FA announced on May 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

By  AFP



  • The changing of the guard in the boardroom comes with the DFB already in the midst of upheaval in its sporting leadership.
  • With long-serving national team coach Joachim Loew set to step down after the upcoming European Championship, the DFB are currently in the middle of negotiations to hire Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as his successor.

Berlin, Germany

