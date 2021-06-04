French clubs lead race for Sh500m Harambee Stars ace

French Ligue 1 side Lorient have entered a bidding war for Kenya international defender Joseph Okumu with an offer of $3.5 million (about Sh400 million) for his services.

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno, who has played a part in the growth of the lanky centre-back, tipped him to be an hit in France's top football league should a deal materialise.

The 24-year-old Okumu currently plies his trade at Sweden's top-flight club Elfsborg, and is among one of the most sought-after players from that league in the current transfer window, thanks to his impressive display this season.

Sweden publication Sport Bladet reports there is a huge chance the former Chemelil Sugar defender will leave his current club before the end of the season in November due to increased interest from clubs in France, Scotland, and Belgium.

Besides Lorient which finished in 16th place in the just-concluded French Ligue 1, Reims, which managed a 14th place in the same competition, is also interested in Okumu and ready to pay a similar amount.

There is further interest from Scottish champions Rangers, managed by former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard, and which will compete in the Uefa Champions League next season.

Rangers are rivaled in their interest for Okumu by cross-town rivals Celtic and Belgian side Gent, a side that former Kenyan striker Mike Okoth played for.

But offers from these three teams are lower than what the French teams are offering, with Elfsborg holding out for $4.5 million (about Sh500 million).

"He reminds me of myself," Otieno, also a former Harambee Stars assistant coach told Nation Sport.

Just like Otieno in his playing days, Okumu has a commanding height and appears to be comfortable with the ball on his feet. He is an accurate header of the ball and also strong on the tackle.

"I scouted him alongside (former Stars coach) Stanley Okumbi when he was playing for Chemelil Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League five years ago and managed to recommend him to Free State Stars in South Africa before he could even play for the national team because the team was coached by my former teammate at the time."

Otieno, 47, spent 14 years in South Africa at top-flight club Santos FC, where he won one league title.

"I regularly talk with him and I am excited he has done well. He is a disciplined and hardworking lad which are required attributes to succeed in professional football. I am certain he will compete at the top-level."

Alongside Michael Olunga, Ayub Timbe, and Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma, Okumu is one of the mainstays of Harambee Stars.