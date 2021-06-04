Pool

French clubs lead race for Sh500m Harambee Stars ace

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno, who has played a part in the growth of the lanky centre-back, tipped him to be an hit in France's top football league should a deal materialise
  • The 24-year-old Okumu currently plies his trade at Sweden's top-flight club Elfsborg, and is among one of the most sought-after players from that league in the current transfer window
  • There is further interest from Scottish champions Rangers, managed by former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard, and which will compete in the Uefa Champions League next season

French Ligue 1 side Lorient have entered a bidding war for Kenya international defender Joseph Okumu with an offer of $3.5 million (about Sh400 million) for his services.

