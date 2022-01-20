Gor defender dreams big with Swedish side Djurgardens

Frank Odhiambo says joining Swedish giants IF Djurgadens is a dream come true and is looking forward to winning titles with his new team.

Djurgadens Wednesday announced they had signed the 19-year-old defender from Gor Mahia on a five-year deal.

"We followed Frank in the Kenyan league with Gor Mahia where he achieved great success and became Player of the Month and also when he played internationally in the African Champions League. He has had a strong development spiced with national team games in and so we started a discussion,” said the clubs director Bosse Anderson.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga played for the club during 2016/17 season, scoring 12 goals and it's believed his success largely contributed to Odhiambo securing the deal.

"Playing professional football abroad is the dream of every player and I thank God for getting this chance. It will help me grow in my career as I intend to achieve more with my new club including winning titles," said Odhiambo.

"Another big reason why I chose Djurgården is I want to follow in Olunga's footsteps and develop into an even better player in that environment. Djurgården is a good team for young players who want to get the best out of their careers and are good at guiding players in their development," added the youthful defender.

The youngster acknowledged that Sweden is a football nation and is confident of quickly adapting to the new environment with his sole focus on advancing his career.

Odhiambo has played a pivotal role at Gor Mahia and has been a first team player since joining the record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions in January 2021. He joined the club from Bonganaya FC who participate in the FKF Division Two League.

The Under-23 international was in Gor's squad which played in the Caf Confederation Cup first round and play-off stage against Al Ahly Merowe and AS Otoho d'Oyo respectively.

He was also in the Rising Stars squad which finished fourth in the Cecafa Under-23 Championships held in Ethiopia in June last year.