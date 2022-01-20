Gor defender dreams big with Swedish side Djurgardens

Frank Odhiambo

Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo poses with trophy after he won the club's Betsafe player of the month for October on November 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Djurgadens Wednesday announced they had signed the 19-year-old defender from Gor Mahia on a five-year deal
  • Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga played for the club during 2016/17 season, scoring 12 goals and it's believed his success largely contributed to Odhiambo securing the deal
  • The youngster acknowledged that Sweden is a football nation and is confident of quickly adapting to the new environment with his sole focus on advancing his career

Frank Odhiambo says joining Swedish giants IF Djurgadens is a dream come true and is looking forward to winning titles with his new team.

