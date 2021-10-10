France produce spectacular comeback to win Nations League

France's Benzema, Mbappe and Hernandez celebrate

France's forward Karim Benzema (left) celebrates with teammates Kylian Mbappe (centre) and Theo Hernandez after scoring a goal during the Nations League final match against Spain at San Siro stadium in Milan, on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe struck to claim the title for world champions France after Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead midway through the second half
  • Les Bleus came out on top of a match at the San Siro which came to life after Oyarzabal slid home the opener in the 64th minute
  • Earlier, Italy took third place after beating Belgium 2-1 in Turin through goals form Nicolo Barella and Domenico Berardi

Milan

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.