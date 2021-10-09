France pit their restored pride against Spain in Nations League final

Kylian Mbappe

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (left) jokes with France's defender Lucas Hernandez at the end of a training session at the Olympic stadium in Turin, on October 8, 2021 two days prior to their Uefa Nations League final match against Spain.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Down by two goals at half-time on Thursday following quickfire strikes from Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku, a demoralising run of results and performances appeared set to continue in Turin.
  • The Nations League might not be anywhere near as important as the World Cup or European Championship but the wild celebrations among the players and small pocket of France fans at the Allianz Stadium showed just how good it felt to play like world champions again.

Milan, Italy

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.