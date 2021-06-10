Bigwigs eye Euro 2020 glory as kick-off looms

France's forward Karim Benzema (left) talks to France's midfielder Paul Pogba during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on June 5, 2021 as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming 2020 Uefa Euro tournament.


Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • All eyes will be on 33-year-old forward Benzema, who was recalled after an international exile of five-and-a-half years following a prolific season for Real Madrid.
  • Holders Portugal and Hungary complete Group F, dubbed the tournament's group of death.

  • Spanish football chiefs announced this week they had set up a "parallel" squad of 17 reserves after defender Diego Llorente became the second player in the squad to test positive for Covid-19.

    Two Swedish players -- forward Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Mattias Svanberg -- have tested positive for the virus.

London, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.