France's Benzema still dreaming of Balon d'Or

Karim Benzema

France's forward Karim Benzema celebrates with France's defender Jules Kounde after scoring a goal during their Uefa Nations League semi-final match against Belgium at the Juventus stadium in Turin, on October 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Massimo Rana | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benzema was selected on the long list of 30 for the 2021 Ballon d'Or on Friday a day after scoring as France beat Belgium 3-2 and make the Nations League final.

Madrid

