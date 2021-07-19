Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

With KCB and Wazito battling to a one-all draw on Saturday at Thika Stadium in Kiambu, Tusker enjoys a six-point lead in the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

The brewers, who had on Friday trounced AFC Leopards 2-0 at the same venue, top the standings on 54 points from 25 matches.

But second-placed KCB and third-placed Leopards have a match in hand each. Gor Mahia, who also have a match in hand, stumbled again in their quest to defend the title after battling to a 1-1 draw with Nairobi City Stars.

Vihiga United remain strong relegation candidates after losing 4-0 to Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday at Thika Stadium.

Here are the four talking points from the weekend matches.

Absence of key players not a problem for Tusker

Both Tusker and AFC Leopards were missing key players in their clash at Thika Stadium in Kiambu that the brewers won 2-0.

Tusker were without six important players namely; forwards Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri, who are with Kenya Under-23 team at the Cecafa Championship in Ethiopia.

They also missed the services of captain Hashim Sempala, who was suspended, injured Kevin "Kepha" Okoth, Christopher Oruchum and Luke Namanda.

On the other hand, Leopards coach Patrick Aussems said he was without 12 players who included the injured Jaffar Owiti and Fabrice Mugheni.

Defender Lewis Bandi, midfielders Austine Odhiambo and Marvin Nabwire are with Kenya Under-23 at the Cecafa Championship, while Collins Shichenje is reportedly heading to Greece.

Clyde Senaji, Said Tsuma and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan are out of contract. Strikers Chris Ochieng and Chrispinus Onyango took full advantage of their inclusion in Tusker’s starting line-up in place of Meja and Muchiri by causing trouble to Ingwe’s backline.

Onyango netted the two goals that saw the brewers avenge their 2-1 loss to Leopards in the first leg encounter.

Erick Kapaito running away with the Golden Boot

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito continued with his scoring spree, bagging a brace to help coach William Muluya’s side thrash relegation-threatened Vihiga United 4-0 at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

The lethal attacker would have bagged a hat trick in the match, but Vihiga’s goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor saved his late penalty.

Kapaito remains the favourite to be crowned the 2020/21 Golden boot winner as he took his tally at the top to 21, seven above his main challenger Elvis Rupia of AFC Leopards.

With Sharks remaining with seven matches before the end of the season, it remains to be seen how many more goals Kapaito will notch.

Nakuru’s ASK Showground is Kakamega Homeboyz's new fortress

Kakamega Homeboyz seem not to be missing their home turf – Bukhungu Stadium- as they have registered positive results in all the four league matches they have played at ASK Showgrounds in Nakuru.

Homeboyz is among the four FKF-PL clubs that have been affected by the government’s ban on sporting activities in Nyanza and Western regions, owing to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the region.

As a result, the teams have opted to stage their home matches at the ASK Showgrounds or Narok Stadium.

In the first match that Homeboyz hosted at the ASK Showgrounds, they held title hopefuls KCB to a barren draw, before thrashing Ulinzi Stars 3-1.

Coach Nicholas Muyoti’s side then overpowered relegation candidates Mathare United 4-2 at the same venue on July 10. Nzoia hosted Homeboyz at the ASK Showgrounds on Saturday and ran out 2-1 winners to move to ninth on the log with 34 points.

Sanjin Alagic leaves Nairobi City Stars with his head high

Bosnian Sanjin Alagic on Saturday resigned from his position as Nairobi City Stars coach. This news shocked many people since City Stars have been impressive under his reign.

The one-all draw with defending champions Gor Mahia at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on Saturday added to the many positive results that ‘Simba wa Nairobi’ have registered this season.

City Stars said Alagic opted to part ways with the club due to family matters back home and to thank him for his exemplary service, they hosted him for a luncheon in a Nairobi hotel.

Sanjin guided the side back to the top flight league by triumphing in the 2019/20 National Super League that ended prematurely due to Covid-19 pandemic.

His top five finish target in this season’s FKF-PL also look real as after 25 matches, they sit sixth on the log with 37 points, three behind champions Gor Mahia.