Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

The fight for this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League title has turned into a four-horse race as Gor Mahia climed up to third place following a 1-0 win over Sofapaka.

Leaders KCB also saw off Mathare United 1-0 to retain top spot, while Tusker bounced back from their mid-week loss to edge out Kariobangi Sharks

The round of 20 saw three matches postponed after the governemnt suspended sporting activites in 14 counties to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Nation Sport looks at five talking points from the weekend matches.

Champions Gor Mahia not ready to lose their crown

After a disappointing first leg in which they suffered shock defeats to Vihiga United, champions K'Ogalo have found their form in the second leg and right back in the title race.

Gor is yet to taste any defeat in all competitions since the league resumed on May 14. The win against Sofapaka at Thika Sub County stadium took their points tally to 37, five behind leaders KCB and with a game in hand. They dislodged arch-rivlas AFC Leopards, who were not in action this weekend, from third spot.

Jules Ulimwengu's goal settled the contest in Thika, but Batoto ba Mungu felt hard done after they were denied a clear penalty after Geoffrey Ochieng' handled the ball inside the box. This saw chaos break out and the match had to be stopped briefly as Sofapaka player protested.

Kariobangi Sharks' title ambitions extinguished

Kariobangi Sharks were touted among the title favourites for the league title this season, but a run of bad results has seen them lose ground on the top teams. Their 1-0 loss to second placed Tusker over the weekend saw them drop 11 points behind leaders KCB.

It was their fourth straight loss and with last week's Betway Cup exit, William Muluya's charges are heading for another season without silverware, despite so much promise.

No repreive for Ouna as Mathare continue to sink

When he took over as Mathare United tactician on May 18 afer Salim Ali was fired, former Gor Mahia tactician Frank Ouna promised to turn around the team results and get them out of the relegation zone.

However, it seems Ouna has been unable to walk the talk as the Slum Boys continue to lose week in week out and their time in the top-flight is nearing an end. Ouna is yet to win a match since taking over, with his best performance a 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar on May 23.

Over the weekend, Ouna's misery continued as Mathare lost 1-0 to leaders KCB, who scored their goal courtesy of Derrick Otanga's penalty in the 56th minute after a foul on Baraka Badi by Mathare defender Lennox Ogutu.

It compounded a terrible week for Ogutu, who scored an own goal in their 1-0 loss to Gor Mahia last Wednesday. Mathare remain bottom on eight points, nine points off safety.

Nicholas Kipkirui finally hitting form

Former Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui bagged his first league goal for the top tier returnees in their 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz side at Ruaraka grounds to lift his side to sixth on the log on 29 points from 20 matches.

Kipkirui seems to have found a new lease of life at the 'Simba wa Nairobi' camp after joining from record champions Gor Mahia in March due to financial distress.