Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

By  Cecil Odongo

  • On June 7, he was on the score sheet as City Stars edged out Ulinzi Stars in the last 16 of the FKF Betway Cup at Ruaraka grounds. 
  • Bosnian tactician Sanjin Alagic will hope his striker can bang in the goals as he chases a decent finish this season.

The fight for this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League title has turned into a four-horse race as Gor Mahia climed up to third place following a 1-0 win over Sofapaka.

