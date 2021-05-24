Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

The 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) entered its second leg at the weekend with KCB returning to the helm, thanks to their emphatic 3-0 win over Bandari at Utalii grounds in Nairobi. Tusker drew 1-1 with Wazito at the same venue on Friday.

Here are the four talking points from the weekend matches.

KCB back on the steering wheel

KCB capitalised on Tusker's draw to go top of the pile with an impressive display against Bandari. David Simiyu, Harun Thomas and substitute Derrick Otanga were on target for the bankers. The victory saw them leapfrog Tusker into top position on 36 points.

It is the first time coach Zedekiah Otieno’s side is back on top since February when they were dislodged by Tusker.

The brewers are second with 35 points, while AFC Leopards who have one match in hand remain third on 33 points after Saturday's 0-0 with Posta Rangers.

It promises to be a sizzling title race, especially with FKF's announcement that the team that will be top by June 30 set to play in next season's Caf Champions League.

Kariobangi Sharks, who lost 2-0 to Ulinzi Stars at Narok Stadium on Saturday, dropped to fourth on 31 points. Bandari are fifth on 27 points.

Goal drought persists for Erick Kapaito and Elvis Rupia

It was another frustrating weekend for top scorer Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks and his main challenger Rupia of AFC Leopards, as they all failed to find the back of the net for the fourth successive game.

Kapaito couldn't help Sharks as they were gunned down 2-0 by Ulinzi Stars at Narok Stadium and Rupia also failed to sparkle as Leopards were held to a barren draw by Posta Rangers.

Kapaito, who is on 14 goals, last found the back of the net on February 28 when Sharks thumped KCB 3-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Rupia last scored in Leopards' 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz on February 28 to move to 11 goals. It remains to be seen if they will be able to break ex-Tusker striker Boniface Ambani’s record of 26 goals set in 2006.

Ulinzi Stars end rot

Ulinzi finally registered their fourth win of the season after beating title hopefuls Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at Narok Stadium.

The match was the first that the soldiers hosted at the venue since relocating from Kericho Green Stadium.

The win relieved pressure on coach Benjamin Nyangweso after the soldiers had picked just one point in the last four matches, prior to this clash.

After beating Sofapaka 2-0 on February 19, Ulinzi lost by a solitary goal to Leopards on February 24, before falling 2-0 to Bandari four days later.

Their poor run continued on March 5 when they lost by a solitary goal to Tusker, before drawing 1-1 with Nzoia Sugar on March 21. With the victory over Sharks propelling the soldiers to ninth on the log with 21 points, it remains to be seen if this is the start of their revival.

Can Mathare United avoid the drop?

New coach Frank Ouna picked his first point as bottom-placed Mathare United managed to rally from behind to force a 2-2 draw with hosts Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium.

Hillary Wandera scored for Nzoia in either half of the game, while Klinsman Omulanga and second half substitute John Mwangi were on target for the ‘Slum Boys’.

The match was the second that Ouna was in charge of since taking over from Salim Ali last Tuesday. In his first match last Wednesday, the 2008 champions lost 2-1 to KCB at Ruaraka grounds.

Ouna hopes the fighting will spirit will be their catalyst as they seek to avoid relegation. They are on eight points from 16 matches.