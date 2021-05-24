Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

KCB FC's Vincent Wasambo Vincent (left) celebates his goal with Curtis Wekesa (right) and Harun Thomas during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at Utalii grounds on May 23, 2021


 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The match was the second that Ouna was in charge of since taking over from Salim Ali last Tuesday. In his first match last Wednesday, the 2008 champions lost 2-1 to KCB at Ruaraka grounds.
  • Ouna hopes the fighting will spirit will be their catalyst as they seek to avoid relegation. They are on eight points from 16 matches.

The 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) entered its second leg at the weekend with KCB returning to the helm, thanks to their emphatic 3-0 win over Bandari at Utalii grounds in Nairobi. Tusker drew 1-1 with Wazito at the same venue on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Spain leave Ramos out of Euro 2020 squad

  2. US-based Kenyan sprinter eyes national 400m hurdles record

  3. Nairobi Stima facing dark future in NSL

  4. Caf bans Gor Mahia duo for attacking match official

  5. Aguero close to Barcelona deal, says Guardiola

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.