Four talking points from the FKF-PL

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi must fear that his job is on the line after his side lost 2-0 to KCB, leaving the former Harambee Stars coach still searching for his first win in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

It was also another a bad outing for defending champions Tusker as they were hammered 3-0 by Kariobangi Sharks.

Elsewhere, the ugly head of hooliganism was witnessed in the league as Kakamega Homeboyz fans attacked their Bandari counterparts at Bukhungu Stadium.

Nation Sport picks out some of the key talking points from the action in the Kenyan top-flight league.

1 Is Francis Kimanzi living on borrowed time at Wazito?

Wazito tactician Francis Kimanzi signed heavily in the just concluded transfer window but results are still hard to come by.

Last Friday's 2-0 loss to KCB at Kasarani Annex courtesy of a double from forward Derrick Otanga leaves Kimanzi in a difficult position as the club owner Ricardo Badoer is not known to be a man of patience if things are not going his way.

In the last six matches, Wazito has recorded two identical 1-1 draws against newbies FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks.

The team sits in 17th position with a paltry two points leaving Kimanzi's job on the line unless his expensively assembled squad can begin to win matches.

2. Hooliganism back in Kenyan football

Acts of hooliganism have always been associated with Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards fans in the past.

On Sunday, angry Kakamega Homeboyz fans attacked visiting Bandari faithful after the end of the match which ended 1-1.

NTV reporter Zacchaeus Mwasame was not spared either as fans beat him for recording the ongoing scuffle.

Earlier in the game, Bandari tactician Casa Mbung'o, who was forced to run to the security officers at the stadium, had been booked after engaging with the center referee.

In the 93rd minute of the encounter, Bandari players were also caught on camera roughing the center referee protesting the decision to book their coach.

A win for either side could have seen them displace Gor Mahia at the top, but the draw saw Kakamega Homeboyz maintain its unbeaten start to the season.

On October 20, Vihiga Bullets coach Evans Mafuta was also attacked by an angry fans after they lost 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks at Bukhungu Stadium.

3. No reprieve for AFC Leopards despite bolstering squad

AFC Leopards broke the bank on the last day of the transfer window and signed 10 players among them Nigerian forward Olaniyi Fasanmi, Joachim Oluoch, Maxwell Muchesia and Kayci Odhiambo, who featured in the 1-0 loss to Sofapaka at the Dawson Mwanyumba stadium in Wundanyi on Sunday.

Leopards were banned from signing players due to debts owed to former players and coaches.

However, they got a reprieve from Fifa on the last day where they signed late in the night to bolster their squad.

Joe Waithira scored the lone goal at the stroke of half time to hand 'Batoto ba Mungu' their second win of the season.

Leopards have only won once in six matches and the win came in their first game of the season against defending champions Tusker on September 25.

They are down in 15th place with four points, two off the relegation zone.

4. Kariobangi Sharks halt Tusker's resurgence

Consecutive wins against Kenya Police and Wazito had put defending champions Tusker back on track after a poor start to the league.

The brewers had lost 1-0 to AFC Leopards and 2-1 to newbies FC Talanta in its first two matches of the season having been also knocked out of the Caf Champions League.

However, the revival of coach Robert Matano's charges was checked after a 3-0 thumping by Sharks at Kasarani on Sunday.