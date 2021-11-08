Four talking points from the FKF-PL

Sofapaka

Sofapaka players celebrate their goal against AFC Leopards during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Danston Mwanyumba Stadium in Tata Taveta County on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • However, the revival of coach Robert Matano's charges was checked after a 3-0 thumping by Sharks at Kasarani on Sunday.
  • Coach William Muluya's charges bagged their goals through leading league goal scorer Felix Oluoch and second half substitutes Sydney Lokale and Peter Otieno.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi must fear that his job is on the line after his side lost 2-0 to KCB, leaving the former Harambee Stars coach still searching for his first win in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.