Four talking points from the FKF-PL

The 2021/2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League kicked off over the weekend without a title sponsor after the exit of gaming firm BetKing towards the end of last season.

The biggest highlight of the weekend was AFC Leopards shock 1-0 win over champions Tusker, while the newcomers found the going tough on their debut in the top-flight.

Here are four talking points from the first round of matches.

AFC Leopards 'cubs' stun the brewers

The 13 time champions went into the game as underdogs as they had not trained for the three days over unpaid salary arrears and a depleted squad following the departure of a number of dependable players.

However, South Sudanese international Saad Musa's lone goal in the 19th minute was enough to sink the 12 time champions at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Most of the Leopards squad was drawn from their youth team, the cubs, among them Lameck Moindi, Giovanni Mose, Erick Mbithi, Zachary Ochieng and Maxwell Otieno.

The youngsters showed no fear against their more experienced opponents leaving Tusker coach Robert Matano wondering how his champions could not beat a team in crisis.

Baptism by fire for newly promoted teams

Newcomers FC Talanta, Vihiga Bullets and Kenya Police recorded mixed fortunes on their debut in the top flight league.

Vihiga Bullets played out to a barren draw against Bidco United at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. Last season's NSL winners FC Talanta came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against moneybags Wazito.

Brian Yakhama's 82nd minute equaliser cancelled out Michael Otieno first half strike to ensure Ken Kenyatta charges shared the spoils.

Kenya Police however started on a wrong footing after going down 1-0 against Kakamega Homeboyz. Stephen Opoku scored the lone goal in the 73rd minute for the hosts.

Muyoti, Akwana suffer losses in their new jobs

New Nairobi City Stars tactician Nicholas Muyoti saw his side go down 3-1 at Wundanyi Stadium against 2009 champions Sofapaka.

On the other hand, Akwana who was returning to topflight football since 2019 saw his Mathare United side fall 3-0 to Bandari in Mombasa.

Of the three new coaches in the league, only Kakamega Homeboyz Bernard Mwalala snatched a win as ‘Abanabeingo’ beat newbies Police 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Gor in danger of forfeiting KCB win

The former champions are at risk of being docked points after the agent of their former player, Dickson Ambudo, lodged a complaint to Fifa over K’Ogalo decision to field newly signed players in their 2-1 win over KCB.

Gor are currently serving a transfer ban from Fifa after flouting on payment of their former players and coach, among them Ambudo, who now plies his trade with Yanga SC.

The decision to field Dennis Ng’ang’a, Congolese forward Sando Sando Yangayay and Boniface Omondi in the game irked Ambudo’ agent as K’Ogalo is yet to settle his Sh1.3 million salary arrears.