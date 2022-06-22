Four Somali clubs file case against FA to Fifa

A stand-off has ensued between the Somali Football Federation (SFF) and four Premier League clubs over the terms of engagement ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

The four clubs Jenyo FC, Sahafi FC, Raadsan FC and Midinimo FC have not only temporarily withdrawn from the league, but also filed a complaint at football's world governing body Fifa in which they, among other, accuse the federation interim president Ali Abdi Mohammed of sidelining the teams with different opinions.

"The interim (Football) president is illegally using the powers vested in him by the government to oppress the membership who refuse to play without a competition committee, plus rules and regulations of the competition and Disciplinary Committee," the petition signed by officials of the four clubs reads in part.

"We have shared our concerns with the Executive Committee of SFF that both the Competition and Disciplinary of SFF are forcing clubs to participate in the delayed league with proper dialogue and a clear plan for this delayed season."

The aggrieved clubs have asked Fifa to intervene and investigate the matter.

Nation Sport understands other contentious issues include allegations that the federation has interfered with the sponsorship agreement between the league and one of the main sponsors, plus delays in disbursing grants to clubs accrued from the main league rights holders.

Further reports claim the federation has lost crucial crucial information including a database on player registration.

It has been a troubled start for Mohamed, who was voted into office at the SFF Annual General Meeting (AGM) in February, which also dismissed his predecessor Abdiqani Said Arab.

This followed allegations of corruption dogging the tenure of the former president.