Four lucky Coca-Cola winners set for dream Qatar tour

Four lucky Kenyans are all set to travel to Qatar to watch football’s greatest spectacle, the Fifa World Cup, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

The giant beverage company will also organise fan zones across the country to bring people together in a festive environment to watch the World Cup matches live on big screens.

The company yesterday at Kenyatta International Convention Centre presented Duncan Wamalwa, William Miriti, Veronica Maweu and Wendy Cherop, the four winners of the dream tour, who will attend matches at the magnificent venue’s in the Gulf state.

This is part of Coca-Cola’s effort to enhance customer experience at this year’s World Cup.

The world’s largest beverage company has been a Fifa partner since 1974 and an official World Cup sponsor since 1978.

This year’s World Cup will be the first in the Middle East and the Arab world and promises to serve an exciting festival of football.

The four winners expressed their joy at getting the opportunity to watch World Cup matches live and thanked Coca-Cola for the initiative.

“Not many of us can manage to travel to such a tournament. And for me, as a former player, I cannot imagine that I will be watching the world’s best players live,” said the fit-looking Meru-based Wamalwa.

Said Coca-Cola Marketing Director, East, and Central Africa Franchise Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom: “Coca-Cola shares in the passion our consumers have for football which is one of the reasons we have partnered with the Fifa World Cup since 1974. For us, the Real Magic of the Fifa World Cup 2022 is connection -- sharing your passion for the game and belief in your team.