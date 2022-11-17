Four lucky Coca-Cola winners set for dream Qatar tour

Qatar World Cup

Coca-Cola Kenya Frontline Marketing Manager Monique Katana (left), Franchise Director Kenya, Tanzania and Islands Oliver Soto (second left), Marketing Director East and Central Africa Isabelle Kariuki (second right) and Director Public Affairs Diana Apia (right) with  Qatar trip winner Duncan Wekesa at KICC, Nairobi on November 17, 2022. The giant beverage manufacturer presented the four winners of fully paid for trips to Qatar to watch the World Cup.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • This year’s World Cup will be the first in the Middle East and the Arab world and promises to serve an exciting festival of football.
  • The four winners expressed their joy at getting the opportunity to watch World Cup matches live and thanked Coca-Cola for the initiative.

Four lucky Kenyans are all set to travel to Qatar to watch football’s greatest spectacle, the Fifa World Cup, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

The giant beverage company will also organise fan zones across the country to bring people together in a festive environment to watch the World Cup matches live on big screens.

The company yesterday at Kenyatta International Convention Centre presented Duncan Wamalwa, William Miriti, Veronica Maweu and Wendy Cherop, the four winners of the dream tour, who will attend matches at the magnificent venue’s in the Gulf state.

This is part of Coca-Cola’s effort to enhance customer experience at this year’s World Cup.

The world’s largest beverage company has been a Fifa partner since 1974 and an official World Cup sponsor since 1978.

This year’s World Cup will be the first in the Middle East and the Arab world and promises to serve an exciting festival of football.

The four winners expressed their joy at getting the opportunity to watch World Cup matches live and thanked Coca-Cola for the initiative.

“Not many of us can manage to travel to such a tournament. And for me, as a former player, I cannot imagine that I will be watching the world’s best players live,” said the fit-looking Meru-based Wamalwa.

Said Coca-Cola Marketing Director, East, and Central Africa Franchise Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom: “Coca-Cola shares in the passion our consumers have for football which is one of the reasons we have partnered with the Fifa World Cup since 1974. For us, the Real Magic of the Fifa World Cup 2022 is connection -- sharing your passion for the game and belief in your team.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday.

