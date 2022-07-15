Fountain Gates bank on Kenyan quintet to dethrone Simba in Tanzania

Fountain Gates Princess head coach Masoud Juma is optimistic that he will win the Tanzania Premier League title after signing five Kenyan players this transfer window.

Fountain Gates have signed five players from Kenya namely Monica Chebet, Esther Amakobe (Wadadia), Peris Oside (Nakuru City Queens), Inviolata Mukosha (Mombasa Olympic) and Myline Awuor (Vihiga Queens).

Former Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah, who is now the Technical Director at Fountain Gates Princess, has played a key role in the acquisition of the Kenyan quintet.

Chebet, who was part of the Harambee Starlets side that won Cecafa Women Championships in 2019, was signed as a replacement for Kenyan goalkeeper Carolyne Rufa who had left the team for further studies in the United States of America.

Awuor was a mainstay in the Vihiga Queens defence as they reclaimed the league title and won the Cecafa Club Championships to qualify for the inaugural Caf Women Champions League.

Youngsters Oside, Amakobe and Mukosha will be looking to gather more experience in the Tanzanian topflight after signing for the Dodoma-based side.

Juma, who guided Fountain Gates to a second place finish in the Tanzanian league last term, is confident the Kenyan cast can help them dethrone Simba Queens this season.

Last season, Fountain Gates amassed 54 points from 22 matches, nine less than eventual champions Simba Queens. Yanga Queens also garnered 54 points but had an inferior goal difference to settle third.

"Our goal for next season is to win the women's league. We have signed experienced players from Kenya who will help us win the league. They are experienced because they have played in the top tier and that is the experience we want. We learned a lot last season and we don't want to make the same mistakes," said Juma.

Meanwhile, Juma insists Harambee Starlets attacking midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso, who has been spotted training with Fountain Gates, is not in their plans.

"The forward is not our player. We learnt from social media that she has signed a deal with us. Information doing rounds is fake. She only joined us for pre-season, she has played in Spain and we only wanted her to bring the experience to our players. That will be a great contribution to upcoming players in my team," he said.

Shilwatso, formerly of Vihiga Queens, features for EDF Logrono in Spain.