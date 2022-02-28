Fortune Sacco regain top spot in NSL

APS Bomet FC players celebrate their goal against Kibera Black Satrs during their National Super League match at the Bomet IAAF Stadium on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Second-placed APS Bomet, who have had an inconsistent run lately, are just a point adrift after a 2-2 draw at home to Zoo Kericho, who are seventh on the log with 20 points.
  • Ninth placed Coastal Heroes, formerly Coast Stima, were the biggest winners of the weekend after thrashing visiting Dandora Love 6-1 at Mombasa’s Mbaraki Sports Club to leave their opponents in a frustrating situation at position 11.

Fortune Sacco reclaimed their top spot of the National Super League (NSL) after round 13 of the second tie championship over the weekend.

