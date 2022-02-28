Fortune Sacco regain top spot in NSL

Fortune Sacco reclaimed their top spot of the National Super League (NSL) after round 13 of the second tie championship over the weekend.

All title contenders drew, save for third-placed Murang’a Seal, who lost to Vihiga United 2-0 away in Mumias.

The Kerugoya-based side, who have not lost in their last six matches, lead the table standings with 28 points, despite a frustrating goalless draw at home against fifth placed Muhoroni Youth.

Second-placed APS Bomet, who have had an inconsistent run lately, are just a point adrift after a 2-2 draw at home to Zoo Kericho, who are seventh on the log with 20 points.

Ninth placed Coastal Heroes, formerly Coast Stima, were the biggest winners of the weekend after thrashing visiting Dandora Love 6-1 at Mombasa’s Mbaraki Sports Club to leave their opponents in a frustrating situation at position 11.

Heroes coach Mohamed Hussein Madaga said: All the players are ready for any future challenge. We will be seeking to maintain our winning streak when we face Zoo Kericho away on March 5."

Mwatate United registered their second win of the season after beating visiting Murang’a Seal 2-0 at Dowson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

Newbies Naivas drew 1-1 with eighth placed Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi. Naivas, under the tutelage of Jeff Maina, have already proved doubters wrong in their maiden campaign.

It was Black Stars' new coach Paul Ogal’s first game in charge, as his charges continue finding it difficult to move into the top five.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Ogal said the team will continue fighting hard after a slow start to the campaign.

SS Assad surprised many when they beat Mombasa Elite 2-0 to earn their third win in the campaign, but they are in position 16, while Elite are 13th on 16 points.

Shabana, who recently appointed Sammy Okoth as the new head coach, were held to a 1-1 draw by neighbours Migori Youth, while Gusii FC drew 0-0 with Kisumu All Stars.