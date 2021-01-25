Fortune Sacco pace in NSL

Fortune Sacco on Sunday moved to the top of the National Super League summit despite a 1-1 draw away to pPolice FC at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

The Kirinyaga-based side took an early lead in the first half through striker Dennis Kariuki, but Police equalised deep in the second half to deny the league leaders maximum points.

The team now leads the log on 14 points after seven games, one above Talanta who play away to eighth placed Kibera Black Stars at Ligi Ndogo Grounds Monday. Police FC have dropped to fourth position in the log on 11 points after the draw.

“We had a good match but our defenders relaxed in the dying minutes and allowed them to score. We will keep the momentum by winning our home matches and target atleast getting a draw in our away games,” said Fortune Sacco coach Peter Muriithi.

Kisumu All Stars, who are on 13 points, drew 2-2 against visiting Soy United at Moi stadium in Kisumu The result sees them placed third.

Soy United on the hand lies 16th in the 21 table team.

Shabana coach Vincent Nyamberi was delighted as his side secured a 2-1 win against Vihiga Bullets in a tough tie where Brian Michira bagged a brace at Bukhungu stadium. The result saw Tore Bobe rise to sixth position on the log with 11 points after seven rounds of matches, while Vihiga Bullets dropped to 14th.

“We are eying promotion back to the premier league and we have to win our away matches to achieve our dreams. It was a tough match but we outplayed them and ensured we were safe by scoring two goals early in the game,” said Nyaberi.

In other matches, Kisumu Hot Stars beat former Kenyan Premier League side Sony Sugar 3-0 at Awendo Green stadium, while Silibwet edged out visiting Mwatate at Kericho stadium.

Migori Youth and Mount Kenya drew 1-1, while Modern Coast beat Murang’a Seal by a solitary goal at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a.