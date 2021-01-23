Fortune Sacco eye Police win to steal NSL leadership

Fortune Sacco have a chance to storm to the summit of the National Super League table when they play Kenya Police at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

After six rounds of matches, the Kirinyaga-based club sits third on the log on 13 points, and win will see them leapfrog leaders FC Talanta and second-placed Coast Stima, who are on similar points but have superior goal difference.

Talanta visit Kibera Black Stars at Ligi Ndogo Grounds in Nairobi, while Stima will take on APS Bomet at Bomet Stadium on Monday.

“They (Police) are a good side but we will beat them because we have prepared well and the players are determined to continue with the good performance.

“Our aim is to earn promotion to the top flight league so that Mt Kenya region can also have a team in the top league,” said a cocky Fortunne Sacco team manager Peter Muriithi.

In the other matches on Sunday, former Kenya Premier League side, Kisumu All Stars will be out to maintain their unbeaten run, when they welcome newcomers Soy United at Moi Stadium.

All Stars, coached by Salim Babu, have won three games and drawn a similar number of matches to sit fourth on the log on 12 points.

On the other hand, Soy who are based in Kakamega, are finding the going in the second tier league tough, as they are yet to taste a victory.

The are placed 18th on four points.

“As a team that is still gaining the experience required in the NSL, we will approach the game cautiously. We respect them (All Stars) but we do not fear them, and so we will give our best,” said Soy’s coach Samuel Otieno.

The other newcomers - Silibwet and Mwatate United - will square it out at Bomet Stadium.

For Silibwet who are 11th on eight points, they will be seeking redemption after their 2-0 loss to Talanta last Wednesday at Ruaraka Grounds in a match that they were the better side.

Mwatate, who are 17th on four points, will be seeking to register their second win of the season, and stay clear of the relegation zone.

Fixtures

Sunday

Silibwet v Mwatate United Bomet Stadium 3pm

Migori Youth v Mt. Kenya United Migori Stadium 3pm

Kisumu All Stars v Soy United Moi Stadium 3pm

Kenya Police v Fortune Sacco Ruaraka Grounds 3pm

Vihiga Bullets v Shabana Bukhungu Stadium 3pm

Murang’a Seals v Modern Coast Rangers St. Sebastian Park 3pm

Monday

Mully Children Family v Nairobi Stima Ruaraka Grounds 3pm

Sony Sugar v Chemelil Sugar Gusii Stadium 3pm

Kibera Black Stars v Talanta Ligi ndogo Grounds 3pm

APS Bomet v Coast Stima Bomet Stadium 3pm