Fortune Sacco chase leaders APS Bomet as NSL resumes

Second-placed Fortune Sacco will host Silibwet at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga on Saturday as the National Super League (NSL) resumes this weekend after a two-week break.

Clubs were given a two-week break by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee after citing financial difficulties that had left players demotivated.

League leaders APS Bomet welcome former Kenyan Premier League side Vihiga United to Bomet Stadium on Sunday with an eye on the 40-point mark.

Fortune are second with 34 points from 19 games, just three points behind leaders APS Bomet.

“It wasn’t enough but at least we have had a rest. We are back in action as we hope to take all the three points at home. We thank God everybody is available for selection,” Fortune Sacco coach Nicodemus Omasete said.

In another 3pm kick-off on Saturday, Mombasa Elite will be away at Green Stadium in Awendo to face debutants Mara Sugar.

Newbies SS Assad under the tutelage of Ali Hamisi Marumu take on Kisumu All Stars at Shamu grounds in Kilifi with the hosts hoping to bounce back to winning ways after a string of poor results including their worst loss of the season, a 5-0 drubbing by Kibera Black Stars.

The Ukunda-based side is currently at position 15 with 20 points from 19 matches. However, Marumu insists that his team will turn a corner in the second leg and finish in a respectable position.

“We have been training during the break to correct our mistakes and I expect the boys to put up a sterling performance at Shamu,” Marumu said.

Bottom-placed Mwatate United and Kibera Black Stars face off in Wundanyi on Sunday while newly promoted Naivas travel to Awendo to take on Gusii United at Green Stadium from 1pm. Cash-strapped Shabana will be up against Mully Children’s Family (MCF) at the same venue from 3pm.

In another Sunday fixture, Muhoroni Youth will be at home against Migori Youth at Muhoroni Stadium.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Dandora Love v Zoo Kericho (Camp Toyoyo)

Fortune Sacco v Silibwet (Kianyaga Stadium)

Mara Sugar v Mombasa Elite (Green Stadium, Awendo)

Murang’a Seal v Coastal Heroes (St Sebastian Park)

Sunday

APS Bomet v Vihiga United (Bomet Stadium)

Mwatate United v Kibera Black Stars (Dawoson Mwanyumba Stadium, Wundanyi)

Gusii United v Naivas (Green Stadium, Awendo)

Shabana v MCF (Green Stadium, Awendo, 1pm)

SS Assad v Kisumu All Stars (Shamu grounds, Kilifi)