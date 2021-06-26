Former Super Eagles coach over the moon after Fifa ban lifted

Samson Siasia

Nigeria's national football team head coach Samson Siasia looks on during their Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Egypt in Kaduna on March 25, 2016.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 53-year-old coach, whose life ban was reduced to five years by Cas on Monday, said that the judgment was a big relief worth celebrating, but wished the ban was completely cleared
  • Cas, which delivered the long-awaited appeal verdict, also dismissed the fine of CHF 50,000 (fifty thousand Swiss Francs) Siasia was ordered to pay
  • Siasia had two stints as the Super Eagles coach (in 2010 and 2016) and he led the Nigeria U-23 team to win silver and bronze medals, at the 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively


Former Nigeria international and Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia, banned for life from football by Fifa for match fixing, has heaved a sigh of relief over the vacation of the life ban by Court of Arbitration for Sports (Cas).

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.