Former Super Eagles coach over the moon after Fifa ban lifted

Former Nigeria international and Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia, banned for life from football by Fifa for match fixing, has heaved a sigh of relief over the vacation of the life ban by Court of Arbitration for Sports (Cas).

The 53-year-old coach, whose life ban was reduced to five years by Cas on Monday, said that the judgment was a big relief worth celebrating, but wished the ban was completely cleared.

Cas, which delivered the long-awaited appeal verdict, also dismissed the fine of CHF 50,000 (fifty thousand Swiss Francs) Siasia was ordered to pay.

“I want to thank Cas for their judgment which has given me hope to return back to what I know how best to do.

“I’m happy I’m gradually out of the hook, because in a couple of years I will go back to what I know how best to do,” he said on Friday.

Siasia flayed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for not giving him support throughout his trying period, in spite of his meritorious service to the nation. He added that most of his colleagues abandoned him, except for a few.

The coach, who at different times led the national Under-20 and Under-23 teams to continental honours, said: “Even my close friends abandoned me. Even, for the Legends Game organised by Fifa, I have not been invited again.

“I don’t know what I did to them even when I wasn’t guilty of what I was accused of,” he said.

“When the life ban pronouncement was first declared by Fifa, I met with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development who barely resumed office then and briefed him but all he could say was that there was no money.

“But I have invested in human beings in this country by training lots of young players who are stars today.

“How will I fight Fifa? I don’t have that strength, but the government can stand up and stand for me. But everyone left me in the dark,” he said.

He said he would consult with his lawyers in Switzerland on the next line of action following the latest development.

“If am going to go for appeal, we have to be sure of what will come out of it. I don’t want to think or talk about how much has been spent. If I have to appeal to Cas, I’m going to cough out at least 100,000 euros,” he explained.

In August 2019, Fifa announced that Siasia had been found guilty of accepting an offer to receive bribes in an attempt to manipulate the outcome of matches.

The adjudicatory chamber of Fifa’s Independent Ethics Committee alleged that the former Nigerian coach is guilty of “bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics”.

According to Fifa, the coach breached article 11 of Code of Ethics which led to his ban and fine.

Siasia promptly appealed the decision of Fifa and in a review, Cas described life ban as "excessive punishment’’ for the former Super Eagles striker, and they also defended the removal of the fine.

Siasia had two stints as the Super Eagles coach (in 2010 and 2016) and he led the Nigeria U-23 team to win silver and bronze medals, at the 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively.

The former Nigerian striker, was head coach of Nigeria national team from 2010 to October 2011 and reappointed in 2016.