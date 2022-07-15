Former Sofapaka midfielder Naya dies

Former Sofapaka FC midfielder Wisdom Naya has passed on.

His mother Dinah Cherop confirmed that Naya died on Friday morning.

He succumbed to complications from an amputation that affected other parts of his body.

He was named Most Valuable Player during the 2018 Copa Coca-Cola Under-16 Africa Cup of Nations while turning out for St Anthony's Boys High School.

He joined Sofapaka in 2019 but was forced out of action by what doctors thought was a knee injury. He parted ways with the club in 2020 after only one season.

"We are saddened to have lost our former midfielder Wisdom Naya. The youngster has passed on due to soft tissue, Sarcoma. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Naya," read a social media post from Sofapaka FC.

He was diagnosed with cancerous tumor on his knee and started attending chemotherapy sessions at Eldoret Oncology Hospital.

He was later referred to a hospital in India for amputation by Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

After a successful surgery in India, he returned to Kenya on January 14 to start his recovery journey.