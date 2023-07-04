Former players mourn ex-Kenya defender Madonye

Retired footballers have paid glowing tribute to former AFC Leopards captain and Harambee Stars defender Timothy Madonye, who died on Friday.

The lanky Madonye who stood out in AFC Leopards’ defence in the 80s with his no-nonsense tackles passed on at his home in Gisambai village in Vihiga County at the age of 71.

He played mainly as central defender and won three league titles with Leopards in 1980, 1981 and 1982.

Former Kenyan internationals Aggrey Lukoye, Josephat Murila, Joe Masiga, Ben Musuku, Tony Lidonde and Peter Lichungu described the late Madonye as a leader who got on well with his teammates while serving as captain of AFC Leopards.

Murila, who played for AFC Leopards alongside Madonye between 1979 and 1985, described the central defender as a strong character who led from the front in the pitch.

“Tim was a towering figure who dominated opposing strikers on the pitch. He was a leader on the pitch and many of us confided in him ,” Murila, who is arguably Kenya’s best sweeper, said.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing on of our former team mate Madonye who was a mentor to many aspiring footballers. May the family find strength to bear the loss,” said Lukoye.

Retired striker Masiga who was a Form Six student at Nairobi School when he joined Madonye at Leopards in 1976 said: “A great legend of our club has fallen.”

Peter Lichungu, who replaced Madonye at the club’s defence, said Madonye was the most successful AFC Leopards captain. He took over as club captain in 1980.

Madonye, who was recruited from Nairobi based Tiriki FC in 1974, also helped Leopards win CECAFA Club Cup in 1979, 1982 and 1983 before he retired the same year, leaving the club captaincy to the late Haggai Mirikau.

Madonye, who a cousin to the late football legendary Joe Kadenge, was in the squad which came after the first generation that almost won the 1979 edition of the Africa Cup of Champions Club, bowing out in the semis after losing to Etoile Filante Shooting Stars of Togo on a 2-4 aggregate.