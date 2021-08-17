Former KFF boss Maina Kariuki passes on

Maina Kariuki

Former Kenya Football Federation chairman Maina Kariuki (left) and the then Minister for Sports Najib Balala chat during the launch of Harambee Stars Management Board in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Kariuki succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Sunday.
  • Musonye, who led the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) for two decades until last year, described Kariuki as a man "who meant well" for Kenyan football.

Ex-football officials Nicholas Musonye and Sam Nyamweya have mourned their colleague Maina Kariuki, who served as chairman of the defunct Kenya Football Federation (KFF).

