Former France defender Adams dies after almost 40 years in coma

Jean-Pierre Adams

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died aged 73 after almost 40 years in a coma, his former club Nimes announced on September 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His centre-back partnership with Marius Tresor for France was nicknamed "the black guard".
  • "We learned this morning of the death of Jean-Pierre Adams," Nimes wrote on Twitter, extending their "sincere condolences to his family".
  • Adams also played for Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille, France

