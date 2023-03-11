Former Bandari skipper lauds Ruto's promotion at KPA

Long serving Bandari defender Benard Odhiambo has hailed the appointment of former Bandari Chairman Captain William Kipkemboi Ruto as the new Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday via a gazette notice, appointed Captain Ruto, the manager in charge of Kisumu port, to the big position.

The post was left vacant by Daniel Manduku (now Nyaribari Masaba MP) three years ago. Ruto will serve in his new role for the next three years.

Captain Ruto took over as Bandari FC Chairman in 2020 from Hassan Musa. He left in August 2021 for Kisumu Port after which the current chairman Engineer Abdullahi Samatta took over.

Odhiambo deputised captain Felly Mulumba during the 2020/21 when Ruto served as the chairman of Bandari club. While recollecting the good times, Odhiambo praised Ruto for giving them good exposure and always taking care of their welfare.

“When we went to SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania he was very supportive and we learnt a lot. Since the Tanzanian clubs’ welfare are well taken care of, he came back and implemented what we saw in Tanzania. Ruto has the interest of football at heart,” said Odhiambo.

“We congratulate him for his promotion and are optimistic he won’t forget Bandari while executing his new role,” he added.

His sentiments were echoed by football administrator Twaha Mbarak who served with Captain Ruto in Bandari Board of Trustees. Twaha said Ruto's experience will enable him to perform his duties diligently and serve the nation well.

“I join other leaders in congratulating Captain Ruto for his new role as the KPA boss. We worked with him well when he was chairman of Bandari football club and I’m confident he will deliver in his new role,” Twaha told Nation Sport.

“Apart from the nation, as residents of the coast, we will benefit a lot because he has served us well before. In football, we hope to tap into his experience, influence, support and love of the game so that the standards of the game can improve. He did it while at Bandari,” added Twaha.