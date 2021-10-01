Former Bandari defender joins Tanzanian side

Former Bandari player Sosthenes Idah has been signed by Tanzania’s Vodacom Premier League side Coastal Union of Tanga, Tanzania on a one-season contract.

"I have signed a one-year contract to play for Coastal Union FC, and I promise to play with all my heart to help my new team make impact in Tanzania’s top league and other competitions. I’m confident that club officials and fans will be satisfied with my game,” he said.

The teams Idah has featured include Bandari (2013), Kenyan Premier League side KCB (2014), AC Oullo of Finland (2015), Thika United ( (KPL ,2016), Kakamega Homeboyz (KPL, 2018), Ports (2020-2021) and Coastal Union this season.

In another development, SS Assad FC, who finished second in the Football Kenya Federation National Division One League Group “A” standings, is making solid preparations to ensure they qualify for the National Super League (NSL) in the 2021/22 season.

The team's head coach Ali Marumu said Friday that he has given his players four days to rest and recover after playing a series of matches and making many trips. The team will resume training on Monday to prepare for a play-off match against the team that will finish second in Group “B”.

"We are waiting to know our opponents as the matches of other group are still underway, it is not known which team will finish in position two,” said Marumu.

The former Shimba Hills High School football team coach said that before giving his players four days off, they played a friendly warm-up match against Kenyan Premier League side Bandari FC and lost 2-1 at their Shamu homeground.