Former Bandari defender joins Tanzanian side

Jacques Tuyisenge and Sosthenes Idah

Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge (left) vies for the ball with Thika United defender Sosthenes Idah during their SportPesa Premier League match at Thika Stadium on September 16, 2018. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The teams Idah has featured include Bandari (2013), Kenyan Premier League side KCB (2014), AC Oullo of Finland (2015), Thika United ( (KPL ,2016), Kakamega Homeboyz (KPL, 2018), Ports (2020-2021) and Coastal Union this season
  • SS Assad head coach Ali Marumu said Friday that he has given his players four days to rest and recover after playing a series of matches and making many trips


Former Bandari player Sosthenes Idah has been signed by Tanzania’s Vodacom Premier League side Coastal Union of Tanga, Tanzania on a one-season contract.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.