Foreign clubs court KCB striker Derrick Otanga

Four foreign clubs and one local side are chasing the signature of the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) top scorer, Derrick Otanga of KCB

The 23-year-old striker topped last season’s scorer’s chart with 16 goals, beating Kenya Police’s winger Clifton Miheso by one goal. Kariobangi Sharks’ striker Felix Oluoch was third with 13 goals.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Otanga said it is unlikely that he will be at KCB next season, owing to the mouthwatering offers by the foreign clubs.

“My contract with KCB runs until September, but I think it will be difficult for me to remain at the club. Considering the offers that are coming, I don’t think I will be there next season unless they (KCB) step up,” said Otanga.

KCB striker Derrick Otanga during an interview at Nation Centre on July 18, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He revealed that he has completed discussions with Zanaco from Zambia and Rwanda’s AS Kigali.

He stated that he is waiting for the final offer from a top flight side in Tunisia and Ethiopia before deciding on his new home. Bandari is the local side that has approached him.

“For Zanaco and AS Kigali, the talks are complete and what remains is my decision. By the end of this week I think I will have known where I will be playing next season, because the Tunisian side should make their final offer on Thursday,” he said, without disclosing the name of the Tunisian team.

He also did not reveal the name of the Ethiopian team chasing his signature.

Otanga, who finished fourth in the 2020/21 FKF-PL scorer’s chart with 13 goals, said his move away from the bankers is also being fueled by the desire to play either in the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

“When I started playing football, my aim was to play Kenya’s top flight football. Now that I have achieved it and emerged top scorer, my aim is to play outside Kenya and taste the experience of playing in the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup,” said the former Sony Sugar and Wazito man.

He joined KCB at the start of the 2020/21 season from Sony Sugar.

Last season, KCB, under the tutelage of former Kenya International Zedekiah Otieno, finished a disappointing seventh with 46 points.

While Zanaco will not be playing in the continental showpiece having finished sixth with 49 points in the 2021/22 Zambia Super League, AS Kigali will compete in the Confederation Cup having lifted the 2022 domestic cup.

In playing football, Otanga has followed in his father’s footsteps – Johnson Odera-who turned out for Kenya Pipeline (defunct).