For Leopards’ coach Aussems, hope springs eternal

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports Club on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The versatile midfielder, who helped Kakamega High School clinch the 2017 national secondary schools football title, takes over from 30-year-old left-back Isaac Kipyegon who joined Tusker minutes before the transfer window closed on November 1.
  • Nabwire, who had injury problems in his early days at Leopards in 2018 that kept him on the sidelines for almost a year, led Ingwe at the weekend away in Wundanyi where they lost 1-0 to Sofapaka.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has warned that they will be a different side when the league resumes after the two-week international break.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.