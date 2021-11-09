For Leopards’ coach Aussems, hope springs eternal

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has warned that they will be a different side when the league resumes after the two-week international break.

Leopards’ next fixture is against newly promoted Kenya Police on November 21.

The Belgian promised Leopards will soon be among the best sides in the league as he continues rebuilding the side after Ingwe lost 17 regular players last season.

“We have two friendly matches lined-up before our next match and the players are responding well to training. We narrowly lost some games but all is not lost. The few experienced players who joined to bolster the squad including goalkeeper Levis Opiyo, Joachim Oluoch and Kingsley Fananmi are adapting quickly to the system as we hope to start registering impressive results,” said the 56-year-old tactician.

Aussems said he was satisfied with the team’s performance despite losing four of their six fixtures thus far which he blamed on defensive mistakes and poor officiating.

He was speaking after officially naming Marvin Nabwire Omondi, 26, as the new Ingwe captain.

The versatile midfielder, who helped Kakamega High School clinch the 2017 national secondary schools football title, takes over from 30-year-old left-back Isaac Kipyegon who joined Tusker minutes before the transfer window closed on November 1.