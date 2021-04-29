'The club is dead' - footballers hungry and angry as Chinese teams fold

This photo taken on October 7, 2018 shows Jacob Mulenga (right) of Liaoning Hongyun FC heading the ball during their China League One match against Dalian Transcendence FC in Dalian in China's northeastern Liaoning province. Clubs failing to pay their players and going under is not new to Chinese football but the problem hit a fresh low with the collapse of Jiangsu FC in February 2021, barely 100 days after they won the Chinese Super League.

Photo credit: AFP |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Zambian striker is not the only player trying to claw back unpaid wages from Chinese football clubs that have gone bust after a spate of frenzied investment fell flat.
  • Croatian midfielder Marko Basic is in the same predicament, as are other foreign and Chinese footballers. It is unclear how many.

Shanghai, China

