Footballer collapses from heart attack during game in Norway

Icelandic midfielder Emil Palsson collapsed during a football game in Norway's second  division Monday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest, his football club Sogndal said.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Palsson is playing in Sogndal on loan from Sarpsborg 08, which plays in Norway's top league Eliteserien.
  • In June, a similar event occurred when Denmark's Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed from a cardiac arrest during his country's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland.

