Football stakeholders: Fifa meeting PR gimmick

Football stakeholders in the country have termed the two-day visit by Fifa officials as a public relations stunt after they were snubbed.

They have also taken issue with the presence of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa in a meeting with the Fifa officials.

The Fifa delegation led by Director Member Association Africa, Gelson Fernandes, also met Sport Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Monday.

While reinstating the FKF secretariat in November last year, the CS instructed Mwendwa to stay out of the game until he is clears his name in court following charges of misuse of funds.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, former aspirant for FKF president’s seat Lordvick Aduda and Trans Nzoia County Football Association chairman Zachary Ndung’u questioned why Fifa only met FKF and avoided stakeholders yet they were on a fact-finding mission.

Disrespected law

“We have come to realise that the mission was basically a public relations gimmick that will not achieve any goal. It is now very clear that Fifa has shown its disrespect to Kenyan law by sharing a table with FKF officials who have refused to abide by the law or comply with the sports act,” said Nyamweya in a statement.

“What was the reason behind Fifa sending a team to Kenya if the delegation could hold a sitting with the same person who has brought our football to its knees. We demand to know from Fifa how Nick Mwendwa ended up chairing the meeting with its delegation in Nairobi.”

Fernandes told journalists on Monday that they would meet stakeholders during their two-day visit. He asserted that they were to here to address issues bedeviling the federation.