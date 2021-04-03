Football mourns former AFC Leopards defender Andulu

From right: The late Sabastian Andulu, Richard Asabe, Richard Madegwa, John Odie and William Inganga at Nyayo Stadium before the Super Cup in 1991. Leopards beat Kenya Breweries 2-1.

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group



  • Former international Tony Lidonde, who handled Andulu at AFC Leopards, described him as a footballer who had natural talent, with better understanding of the game.

Messages of condolences continue pouring in for former AFC Leopards defender, Sabastian Andulu who collapsed and died at his home in Kakamega on Thursday aged 57.

