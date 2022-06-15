Football legends Weche, Nandwa undergo successful surgeries

It was joy and celebrations for former Kenyan international footballers Mickey Weche and James Nandwa who were discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing hip joint replacement operations.

The retired players had been admitted to Ruai Family Hospital Healthcare in Nairobi after living for many years with injuries they sustained during their playing days.

They lauded the hospital for conducting top-class surgeries without a hiccup.

The duo expressed their joy as they left the hospital accompanied by their colleagues and family members.

Over 10 former internationals led by Robert Matano, who were at the health facility on Kangundo Road, also lauded the hospital for helping their colleagues.

Other former internationals present were Mike Otieno, Sammy Omollo, George Sunguti, Omar Shaban, Nicholas Muyoti, Jeff Oyando, Edward Karanja, Vitalis Owuor, Noah Apich and Abdul Aziz.

Radio presenter Fred Arocho and top physiotherapist Wycliffe Makanga were also present.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital, Dr Maxwell Okoth who is the CEO and founder urged former and present players to register with the National Hospital Insurance Fund to help them in retirement.