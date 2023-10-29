Football for Peace tournament launched in North Rift region

A competition dubbed “North Rift Football Peace Tournament” has been launched at Kerkwony Stadium, Eldama Ravine, in Baringo County to promote peace between waring communities.

The launch of the tournament in which the winning team in each county will take home Sh500,000, as well as the final winner will each take home Sh1 million, was graced by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who is also the patron of the OKM Foundation.

Governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Simon Kachapin and a representative of Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, Musa Sirma, Florence Jematia, DG Baringo and West Pokot, Baringo MCAs led by their speaker, CECMs, COs, graced the launch.