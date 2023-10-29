Football for Peace tournament launched in North Rift region

Kipchumba Murkomen

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen (third, right) and governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo, right), and Simon Kachapin (West Pokot, second from right) preside over launch of trophies of North Rift Football Peace tournament yesterday at Kerkwony Stadium, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County.

Photo credit: Pool

What you need to know:

  • Murkomen said the objectives of the tournament are to unite communities living in the four counties, to empower youth through support in prizes, and to spur economic development.

A competition dubbed “North Rift Football Peace Tournament” has been launched at Kerkwony Stadium, Eldama Ravine, in Baringo County to promote peace between waring communities.

The launch of the tournament in which the winning team in each county will take home Sh500,000, as well as the final winner will each take home Sh1 million, was graced by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who is also the patron of the OKM Foundation.

Governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Simon Kachapin and a representative of Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, Musa Sirma, Florence Jematia, DG Baringo and West Pokot, Baringo MCAs led by their speaker, CECMs, COs, graced the launch.

