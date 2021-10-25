Football fans delighted to be allowed back in stadiums

AFC Leopards Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia fans during a press briefing at Jukwaa Lounge, Nairobi on August 1, 2021. They expressed their disappointment and concern by the ongoing mismanagement of football in Kenya by current President Nick Mwendwa and his sycophants in FKF therefore demanding that Nick Mwendwa and his FKF team withdraws the ongoing threats that are targeting AFC Leopards SC and Gor Mahia SC clubswith immediate effect.

Photo credit: Luy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group



  • Inea Mukaisi, an AFC drumist with a powerful melodious voice was had hit. Mukaisi, who also used to perform at events such as weddings, moved to his rural home in Kakamega in 2020.
  • “The pandemic hit me hard. I didn’t have crowd to perform to and I returned to the village. I got to a point where I could not pay house rent,” said Mukaisi.
  • He said tokens from politicians and fans dried up, and so did his pocket.

Football followers are overjoyed by the announcement that they will be allowed back into stadiums to watch matches after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted a dusk-to-dawn curfew during Mashujaa Day celebrations.

