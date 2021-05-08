Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Football

Prime

Football changing lives in Turkana, one player at a time

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Sammy Lutta

What you need to know:

  • Girls turn up for training at the crack of dawn and late in the evening to avoid the scorching sun that pushes day’s average temperature to a furnace-like 38 degrees
  • Desert Roses Football Club in Lodwar gives young girls a platform to showcase their skills in a decidedly patriarchal society, keeping them away from teenage pregnancy, drug abuse and crime. It has over 50 players all with a dream of turning professional one day

Turkana County in Northern Kenya is still associated with high illiteracy levels and biting hunger. According to estimates, more than 600,000 people in Turkana face food and water scarcity due to persistent drought.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Alvarez stops Saunders in eight-round thriller

  2. Westbrook milestone fuels Wizards past Pacers

  3. PRIME How football is changing lives in Turkana

  4. AFC Leopards announce coach Aussems return date

  5. Kenya’s Oluoch, Wamukota to spice up top tourney in Rwanda

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.