Football administrator Twaha defends Fifa over visit

A day after a section of football stakeholders termed Fifa’s two-day visit to the country a public relations stunt, football administrator Twaha Mbarak and over 22 County Football Associations officials have defended the world football governing body.

The former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice Chairman said there should be no cause for alarm since Fifa will issue a report on the issues that were presented by Sport Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

The Fifa delegation led by Director Member Association Africa, Gelson Fernandes met Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Monday.

Twaha led 22 County Football Associations in exonerating Namwamba from blame, saying the steps he took in ensuring the suspension on Kenyan football is lifted is enough indication that he means well

On Wednesday, a section of the stakeholders led by former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, Lordvick Aduda, Trans Nzoia County Association boss Zachary Ndung’u and his Nairobi County counterpart Charles Njorege said the Fifa visit didn’t meet their expectations.

“It's too early to start condemning the CS and making conclusions. Football enthusiasts will tell you the steps of opening negotiations with Fifa is to reinstate the FKF (secretariat) and then Fifa will decide whether a normalisation committee will be formed or not and give reasons on the same,” said Twaha in a press statement.

“We are all eager about the formation of a normalisation committee, but we need to be patient for the due processes to be followed,” he added.

He also believes Namwamba presented the Fifa and Caf delegation with resolutions from stakeholders.

Twaha added that Fifa only meets affiliate members, thus they shouldn’t be castigated for following their rules.

“The condemnation of the CS and Fifa was therefore ill-advised. We are hopeful that Fifa in their findings will propose an amendment of the FKF constitution to align with the Sports Act and electoral code so that we can finally conduct elections in accordance with the law."