Focussed Brazil have one eye on Ffia World Cup qualification

Neymar

Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) and Brazil's Neymar are seen after employees of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) entered to the field during their South American qualification match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Neo Quimica Arena, also known as Corinthians Arena, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 5, 2021. Brazil's World Cup qualifying clash between Brazil and Argentina was halted shortly after kick-off on Sunday as controversy over Covid-19 protocols erupted.
 

Photo credit: Nelson Almeida | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Selecao have a perfect record of eight wins from their eight qualifiers so far ahead of Thursday's trip to Venezuela, followed by a clash away to Colombia on Sunday and the visit of Uruguay next week.
  • Three more victories could possibly secure Brazil's qualification in record time.

Montevideo, Uruguay

