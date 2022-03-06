FKKPL: AFC, Bandari share spoils as Vihiga scale up

Thirteen time champions AFC Leopards twice rallied from behind to draw 2-2 with Bandari in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Skipper Marvin Odhiambo secured the vital point for "Ingwe" when he struck eight minutes from time.

Leopards' other goal was scored by Maxwell Otieno in the first-half, while Bandari's goals were netted by Yohana Mwita and Hassan Abdallah. The draw took Bandari's winless streak to nine straight matches.

Coach Anthony Kimani's side remain eighth with 28 points from 20 matches, while "Ingwe" are 10th with 26 points.

“Football is a game of chance and the boys did well because this was a difficult match. We are taking one game at a time and we now shift our focus on Talanta who are our next opponent,” said coach Kimani.

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems, who watched the match from the stands having been suspended, was satisfied with a point owing to low morale in the team due to unpaid salaries.

"It is not an easy situation, but I am proud of the team, they have done well,” said the Belgian.

Elsewhere, newbies Vihiga Bullets moved from the bottom of the table following a 2-1 win over FC Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

All the three goals in the contest were scored in the second half. Bullets goals were netted by attacking midfielder Nicholas Masaba and defender Zablon Cheloti, while Francis Kahiro netted the lone goal for the visitors.

Bullets have now garnered 12 points from 20 encounters and leapfrogged Mathare United, who are now rocked at the bottom with a paltry 10 points.

This was the fourth consecutive loss for FC Talanta after recording an identical 1-0 defeat to Posta Rangers and Bidco United coupled by a 2-0 defeat to Mathare United on February 5 and a 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar on January 23.

At Nyayo it was Leopards who came close to taking the lead when Brian Wanyama sneaked a pass to an unmarked Otieno upfront, but Bandari's goalkeeper Michael Wanyika left his line early to deal with the danger.

The dockers responded at the other end through Mwita, who blasted wide his effort from a tight angle after being picked by William Wadri.

With Leopards looking to avenge their 2-1 loss in the first leg encounter held in October last year, their burly attacker Eugene Mukhangula should have done better on 13 minutes than directing his low free-kick shot on Bandari's five-man wall.

Five minutes later, Mwita gave Bandari the lead when he tapped in Kevin Kimani's cross from the left.

But the dockers surrendered the lead on 28 minutes when Otieno beat goalkeeper Wanyika with a beautiful finish from the edge of the box. The goal brought life to the hundreds of "Ingwe" supporters who showed up at the stadium to cheer their team.

Kenya international Abdallah restored Bandari's lead with a brilliant finish five minutes after dribbling well inside the box.

The attacker celebrated the goal by removing his shirt and displaying it to fans. He was booked for the offence.

Washington Munene should have equalised for Ingwe at the stroke of halftime, but goalkeeper Wanyika cleared his well taken free-kick.

Thirteen minutes into the second-half, Bandari made the first change, Mwita making way for Benjamin Mosha.

Leopards responded at the hour-mark with the introduction of Owen Mboya and Peter Nganga for Wanyama and Odhiambo respectively.

Leopards then took the game into Bandari's half, their efforts paying off in the 82nd minute eight when Omondi found the back of the net with a shot from outside the box.

In Kakamega, FC Talanta are still ninth on the log on 27 points from 20 encounters.

“In football there are ups and downs just as it is in life. It is true we have not had a win for long and have to change that in the coming matches. I’m sad but this is part of the game,” said FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta.

Bullets coach Juma Abdalla was over the moon saying surpassing Mathare is the beginning of the fight to stay in the top league.