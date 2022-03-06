FKKPL: AFC, Bandari share spoils as Vihiga scale up

Hassan Abdallah

Bandari's attacker Hassan Abdallah (centre) celebrates his goal against AFC Leopards with teammates Johana Mwita (left) and Mohammed Siraj (right) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on March 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo Steven Heywood  &  Victor Otieno

  • Thirteen minutes into the second-half, Bandari made the first change, Mwita making way for Benjamin Mosha.
  • Leopards responded at the hour-mark with the introduction of Owen Mboya and Peter Nganga for Wanyama and Odhiambo respectively. 
  • Leopards then took the game into Bandari's half, their efforts paying off in the 82nd minute eight when Omondi found the back of the net with a shot from outside the box.

Thirteen time champions AFC Leopards twice rallied from behind to draw 2-2 with Bandari in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. 

