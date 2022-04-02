FKF-PL: Ruthless Homeboyz open 10-point gap

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz pursuit of their maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League title Saturday got a significant boost after they thrashed Ulinzi Stars 4-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The convincing win saw Bernard Mwalala's charges open a 10-point gap at the top of the table.

Gor Mahia beat 10-man Wazito 2-1 at Narok Stadium in another contest of the day. K’Ogalo won the first leg by a solitary goal before the league took a break two weeks ago.

In Kakamega, Michael Esabwa, who joined Homeboyz from newbies Vihiga Bullets in January put his side ahead in the 21st minute after being fed by Yema Mwana.

Forward David Okoth then made it 2-0 in the 58th minute with a well-taken free kick which flew past custodian Jacktone Odhiambo who was starting his second consecutive match in the absence of experienced goalkeeper James Saruni.

Okoth added the third in the 73rd minute from a rebound to bag his sixth goal of the season. Second half substitute Chris Masinza then completed the rout with a powerful long range shot after a mix-up in Ulinzi Stars defence in the 86th minute.

The win saw Homeboyz complete a double over the soldiers as they won the first leg with a solitary goal at Thika Sub County Stadium two weeks ago.

'Abana ba Ingo' are now surely charging towards their maiden league title as they have now garnered 52 points with 10 matches to the end of the season.

They are 10 points above second-placed Tusker who drew 1-1 with KCB at Ruaraka Grounds.

In an earlier match played at Ruaraka, Nairobi City Stars edged Bandari 2-1.