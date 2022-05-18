FKFPL: Is the kitchen getting too hot for Homeboyz?

Kakamega Homeboyz exclusively led the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table for the better part of the season before a relentless Tusker dislodged them from the top last week on goal difference.

With three rounds of matches remaining Kakamega Homeboyz will understandably be feeling the pressure as they see a maiden league win slowly slip beyond their reach.

Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala and captain Moses Mudavadi admitted as much on Wednesday even though they have played a match less than the brewers.

Both Tusker and Homeboyz are tied at 56 points but are separated by just a two-goal difference.

“We have to keep our focus. We have fought and led the table standings for the better part of the season. Yes, there is pressure when you are at the top but it is upon us to win our remaining three matches and keep our destiny in our own hands,” said Mwalala after leading his boys in a training session at Bukhungu Stadium.

Homeboyz at one time led Tusker by 12 points but then drew in four consecutive matches before falling 2-0 to the brewers in a crucial clash on May 8 at Ruaraka.

The Kakamega side bounced to edge KCB 2-1 last weekend. They are now neck-and-neck with Tusker on the title race that could be headed for a dramatic finish.

Homeboyz though have very tough fixtures coming up and winning the ties would make them deserved champions of Kenya you would feel.

They are away to Gor Mahia this weekend before facing a high riding AFC Leopards, FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks in their final fixtures.

“Playing Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards comes with a pressure of its own and every player would want to do his best. These are the kind of matches we anticipate and prepare for."

“Playing FC Talanta will be tough considering that they ended our unbeaten record here at Bukhungu in the first leg. All in all, we have to win even with a bigger margin because the title race can also be decided on goal difference,” said Mwalala.

“It is great we have reached this stage of the season without any injury and all players are available for selection. We have increased the hours of training. We want to be very competitive in our remaining fixtures,” the former Kenya international forward said.

In comparison, Tusker have relatively easier fixtures.

They host Nzoia Sugar on Sunday before confronting relegation-threatened Bidco United in Thika. The brewers then end their league assignments with a home match against Posta Rangers.

Homeboyz captain Mudavadi, who has had a good partnership with Stephen Wakhanya in the midfield, owns 22 assists in the 34 goals netted by his club. “This team has won some pretty tough matches,” said the 28 years old midfielder.