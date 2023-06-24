FKF-PL: Gor Mahia scent history as Tusker sniff around

Will it be Gor Mahia extending their title winning record or Tusker bagging their 14th Football Kenya Federation Premier League trophy?

This is the question lingering in the heads of football fans across the country as the 2022/23 season comes to an end on Sunday. All league matches will start at 3pm.

Leaders Gor Mahia, one of the most successful teams in Kenya and East Africa will be facing a stubborn Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. On the other hand, second-placed Tusker will be in Western Kenya to face bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets at Mumias Sports Complex.

K’Ogalo lead the FKF-PL log on 67 points while Tusker are one point behind them, meaning the league title could go either way.

Gor Mahia need a win of any kind to bag a historic and record-extending 20th league title.

For Tusker, any slip up from Gor and a win for them will not only hand them their 14th title but Coach Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano will become the most successful coach in the local league with five titles to his name.

Both Gor and Tusker dropped points in their last matches against Kakamega Homeboyz and Posta Rangers respectively and focus will be to emerge victorious on Sunday.

On paper, Tusker's clash with already relegated Vihiga Bullets looks easy while Gor’s duel with 'Simba wa Nairobi' is a tricky one given K'Ogalo's poor form in recent matches.

K’Ogalo have only won once in the last five matches and that was against Ulinzi Stars on June 4.

Head-to-head record gives Gor an edge as Nairobi City Stars have beaten them only once since 2014, a 2-0 loss on December 30, 2021.

Gor will be buoyed by the Green Army as fans are expected to turn up in thousands to cheer them to victory at Kasarani.

According to self-proclaimed club number one fan Jared Otieno, fondly known as 'Jaro Soja', fans will meet at Tom Mboya statue by 11 am before heading to Kasarani in numbers.

“Buses full of supporters from the four Luo Nyanza counties, Mombasa and other branches will be arriving on Saturday morning. We will be blessed by Tom Mboya before we head to Kasarani,” said Otieno.

After being given a dress down last weekend after a 3-2 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz, Gor Mahia players are expected to give their all in Sunday's game.

Irish Coach Jonathan McKinstry will have to patch up his midfield which has been shaky in recent games, making the club conceded cheap goals.

Tusker have never lost to Vihiga Bullets who were promoted to the topflight league two seasons ago. The brewers have beaten Bullets twice and drawn once in three meetings between them.

After a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers which derailed their title quest, Tusker will be firing from all cylinders in Mumias.

The race for the Golden Boot will also be decided on Sunday with Kenya Police striker Elvis Rupia who has 26 goals and Gor's Benson Omala who has bagged 25 goals, the main contenders.

The duo is looking to set a new goal-scoring record as Rupia is currently tied on 26 goals with Gor legend Maurice Ochieng’ ‘Sonyi’ who bagged a similar number of goals in the 1976 season. Police face KCB at Utalii grounds.

The champion will be handed a new trophy and not the 24-carat gold trophy which was bought by FKF in 2021.

The winner will have its name inscribed on the new trophy which will now be issued to subsequent champions at the end of every season.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Sofapaka v Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka)

Kariobangi Sharks v AFC Leopards (Thika)

Wazito v Mathare (Muhoroni)

Nairobi City Stars v Gor Mahia (Kasarani)

Posta Rangers v Bandari (Police Sacco)

KCB v Police (Utalii)

Ulinzi Stars v FC Talanta (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Bidco United (Bukhungu)