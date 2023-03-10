FKF-PL: Gor Mahia eager to bounce back against Bidco

The fight for top spot in Football Kenya Federation Premier League intensifies this weekend with only four points separating the top four teams in the standings.

Leaders Gor Mahia (38 points) and second-placed KCB (36 points) will be out to bag maximum points as the league enters Round 19 this weekend.

Nzoia Sugar and Tusker, who have played 18 matches and 17 matches respectively, are tied on 34 points and will be looking to close in on the two top sides.

While Gor Mahia will host Bidco United on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium, KCB play Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

Nzoia Sugar and Tusker have a date with Bandari and FC Talanta respectively also on Sunday.

AFC Leopards, who are only six points shy of the leaders face resurgent Mathare United at MISC Kasarani on Sunday. Ingwe beat Mathare United 2-1 in the first leg but the Slum Boys have been on a good run before their midweek loss to Sofapaka.

Gor Mahia have beaten Bidco United in all their six encounters in the league since they were promoted in the 2020/21 season.

However, Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia believes he can pull a surprise this time around due to teamwork shown by his players. Bidco are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run since their last loss in the league, a 1-0 defeat to Kenya Police on February 5.

“I’m happy we are playing as a team and that collective job is the reason why the goals we have scored are spread across all departments in the team. Against Gor Mahia, we shall fight for a positive result,” said Akhulia whose side are ranked 11th on the log on 23 points from 18 matches.

Akhulia will miss the services of regulars Emmanuel Magoka, David Gateri, Henry Juma, Nelson Chiesa and Kassim Mwinyi. Juma is the team's top scorer with five goals.

Gor Mahia have dropped four points in the last two matches following a 2-1 defeat to Mathare United and 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar. Coach Jonathan McKinstry's charges have to produce their 'A' game to bag maximum points against Bidco United.

Gor talisman Benson Omala , who is the leading scorer in the league with 18 goals, will be keen to increase his tally as he targets to break the league's all-time record of 26 goals in a season.

The record was set by former Gor Mahia striker Maurice Ochieng’ ‘Sonyi’ in the 1976 season.

Tusker have an uphill task against FC Talanta who held them to a 2-2 draw in the first leg. Both teams won a game apiece in the corresponding fixture last season.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Kenya Police

Nairobi City Stars v Sofapaka (Ruaraka)

Sunday

FC Talanta v Tusker (Ruaraka)

Bandari v Nzoia (Mbaraki)

Gor Mahia v Bidco United (Nyayo)

Wazito v Vihiga Bullets (Muhoroni)

Posta Rangers v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Mathare United v AFC Leopards (Kasarani)