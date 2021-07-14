FKF unveils women's football Strategic Plan

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has promised that his administration will continue to invest in women's football as he aims to see Harambee Starlets qualify for the 2023 World Cup and 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Mwendwa says since 2016, his office has uplifted women's football, which was on its deathbed in the previous leadership, and also defended the awarding of Sh350,000 to Women's Premier League winners Thika Queen last month.

“Before we came here what was being given? In fact the Sh350,000 we gave the winners is a record in women's football. A league is not measured with what is being given, but we have to use the money wisely to do more than just awarding the winner,” said Mwendwa.

He was speaking at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi Wednesday where he launched the FKF Women's Football Strategy 2021-2027, an event attended by some of the Starlets players and women's football stakeholders.

The strategy has five key pillars - Grassroots and Youth Football, Leagues and Competitions/ Club licensing, National teams/ Centers of Excellence, Capacity Building, and Marketing & Branding of women football.

“We are going to pursue this plan and qualify for the World cup. We are four matches away from participating in the World Cup and two games to qualify for Awcon,” he added.

Mwendwa said the main challenge for women's football is lack of sponsorship and the management of the league.

He urged coaches managing the 18 WPL teams and the Division One teams to nurture talents, promising that the plan would ensure 50,000 talented girls are actively involved in football by 2027.