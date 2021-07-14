FKF unveils women's football Strategic Plan

Thika Queens.

Thika Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Kenya Women's Premier League title. Queens beat Gaspo FC 3-0 in the final at Nakuru Show grounds on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He urged coaches managing the 18 WPL teams and the Division One teams to nurture talents, promising that the plan would ensure 50,000 talented girls are actively involved in football by 2027.
  • “We have not seen a single sponsor wanting to go into women's football. The money we have been using to grow women's football has brought some change and I’m contented with the far we have reached. I’m sure in the coming years we will do more,” asserted Mwendwa.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has promised that his administration will continue to invest in women's football as he aims to see Harambee Starlets qualify for the 2023 World Cup and 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON).

