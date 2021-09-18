FKF settles on little-known Turk for Harambee Stars job

Football Kenya Federation is expected to announce Turkish tactician Engin Firat as the new Harambee Stars coach on Sunday.

Firat will replace Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee who was fired by the federation on Wednesday evening though the federation didn’t give reasons for the abrupt decision.

The 51-year-old Firat has coached 18 teams including clubs and national teams since 1997 when he started his professional coaching career as an assistant coach of German side Horst Hrubesch Samsunspor.

He resigned from the Moldova national team early this year after two years at the helm. He took charge of 11 matches, losing nine and drawing two. Moldova is at position 175 in the latest Fifa rankings while Kenya is placed 102nd.

Firat is expected in the country on Saturday night ahead of his unveiling on Sunday.

He is expected to lead Stars in the remaining World Cup qualifying matches against Uganda, Mali and Rwanda.

Kenya played out to a barren draw against Uganda on September 2 and drew 1-1 against Rwanda on September 5 in their first two matches of Group "E".

Stars play Mali in back to back World Cup qualifiers on October 6 and October 12.

Immediately after the sacking of Mulee, FKF CEO Barry Otieno said the federation had set up a committee to hunt for a new coach.

“We will unveil a new tactician on Sunday and he will be in charge of the team in the World Cup qualifiers. More details about him will be in the briefing during his unveiling. However, the committee which I’m part of has recruited a competitive tactician,” said Otieno without revealing the identity of the coach.

However, Nation Sport has confirmed Firat has been handed the job.