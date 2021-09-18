FKF settles on little-known Turk for Harambee Stars job

Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Turkish coach Engin Firat is set to take over Harambee Stars.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Firat has coached 18 teams including clubs and national teams since 1997 when he started his professional coaching career as an assistant coach of German side Horst Hrubesch Samsunspor
  • Firat is expected in the country on Saturday night ahead of his unveiling on Sunday
  • Among the high profile teams where the 51-year-old coach has served are Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt (2000-2002) and Turkish giants Fenerbahce where he was assistant coach between 2002-2003

Football Kenya Federation is expected to announce Turkish tactician Engin Firat as the new Harambee Stars coach on Sunday.

