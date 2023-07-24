FKF to build Sh600million technical centre in Machakos

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will construct a technical centre in Machakos to the tune of Sh600 million.

Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti Monday revealed that her administration had leased out 20 acres of land for the construction of the facility.

“We have leased out 20 acres of land for the construction of the National Football Technical Centre. The lease is for 33 years but it is renewable. The facility will boost the county government’s agenda of identifying, nurturing and developing sporting talents. It will also open job opportunities,” Ms Ndeti said after inking a deal with the FKF Monday.

She expressed optimism that the sporting facility will go a long way in boosting the standards of football in the country, while at the same time revamping the Machakos economy.

Ms Ndeti revealed that the proposed National Football Technical Centre facilities will be located at Miwani area on the fridges of Machakos twon.

“We had been tasked by FIFA since last year to set up a football technical centre. We settled on Machakos because it is close to the airport, and is accessible from Nairobi because the roads are super fantastic. We also considered the prevailing political goodwill in Machakos,” FKF president Nick Mwendwa said.

“The funding is available at FIFA. Around 4.5 million dollars will be available for this project. FIFA only required the lease agreement which Machakos County government has been working on to release the money,” he said.

The National Football Technical Academy comprises three FIFA standard pitches.

“Two of the pitches will contain artificial turfs, while the third will have grass,” Mwendwa said.

In addition, he said the proposed football technical centre will have administration blocks and facilities for training football coaches, referees, and kids. It will also have accommodation facilities and a hospital.

“Our youth national teams now have a home in Machakos. The school championships that we are starting will call Machakos home,” he added.

“This facility is about developing our kids under 13 and under 16 so that we have a bright future in football."

He said the project would take at most two years to complete.

Machakos Sports Chief Officer Bruce Isika hailed the proposed sporting facility centre saying it will go a long way in empowering the youth in the country.