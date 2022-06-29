FKF team sets date for start of new season

A 13-member committee constituted by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) branches Wednesday said it will release the 2022/23 fixtures mid next month.

The Secretary of the committee, Amos Otieno of FKF Nairobi East branch said that they were also at an advanced stage of securing a sponsor for the Premier League which will be run by an independent body.

The committee which met on Tuesday has set August 27 as the date for the new season kick off, with both the Women Premier League, National Super League and FKF Division One Leagues scheduled to begin a week later.

“It is all systems go and we have put in place a team which is working on the new fixtures which will be released mid next month. FKF is an independent body and we are sure of nailing a sponsor before the new season kicks off. The talks are going on and are at an advanced stage,” said Otieno.

Communicated to clubs

The sports administrator cum lawyer said they have already communicated to clubs their decision and instructed them to begin pre-season training.

“As a committee we are also working to see to it that Kenya’s suspension is lifted. We are now the decision making organ of the federation and I believe Fifa will act so that Kenya can be back to international football,” he added.

The committee was formed on June 11 under the leadership of FKF Murang’a branch chairman Robert Maoga and largely expected to take over the management of football when the term of the FKF Caretaker Committee expired on June 13.