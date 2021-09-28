FKF respond as Victor Wanyama shuts door on Harambee Stars

Victor Wanyama

Harambeee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama during a past training session at Kasarani.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • FKF said that the 30-year-old midfielder "will forever occupy a special place in the history of Kenyan football and the national team."

Football Kenya Federation on Monday thanked former Harambee Stars captain, Victor Wanyama, for his "immense contribution, dedication and service to the national football team."

