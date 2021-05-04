FKF releases fixtures as league resumes on May 12

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Anthony "Muki" Kimani celebrates against Tusker

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Anthony "Muki" Kimani celebrates after scoring against Tusker FC during their BetKing Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on March 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The league was suspended in March 26 together with other sporting activities following a presidential directive due to the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the five counties of Nairobi, Nakuru, Kajiado, Machakos and Kiambu.
  • However on May 1, President Uhuru Kenyatta eased coronavirus restrictions and directed that sports activities resume with guidance from the Ministries of Health and Sports. 

Clubs participating in Football Kenya Federation-Premier League (FKF-PL) will be forced to play two matches in a one week, according to newly released fixtures by the federation on Tuesday.

