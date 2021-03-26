FKF put football activities on hold

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Friday suspended all their leagues following President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive that all sporting activities in the country be suspended until further notice.

The move by President Kenyatta is aimed at taming the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

"That all sporting activities are hereby suspended, similarly operations of sporting and recreational facilities including members clubs are suspended until it is otherwise directed," said Uhuru during his address reiterating that the new measures come into effect from Friday midnight.

In line with that directive, FKF says all its activities will be stopped until further notice.

"FKF has with immediate effect suspended all FKF leagues and competitions which include but not limited to FKF PL league NSL, FKF Division One and two leagues, FKF Women league, branch and grassroot leagues and tournaments," said FKF CEO Barry Otieno in a statement.

"The decision has been occasioned by today's national Presidential address with regard to the developing Covid-19 situation in the country and the urgent need to mitigate the spread of the pandemic."

This comes at a time when the national football team, Harambee Stars is in camp and is set to leave the country on Saturday on a chartered flight to Lome where they are due to face Togo in their last Group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Monday.

Tusker are top of the 18-team FKF Premier League with 36 points after 16 rounds while Zoo FC are bottom with eight points, with two games in hand.